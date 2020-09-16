Tara woman charged over three traffic deaths

ON SCENE: Emergency crews responded to a car crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd at 5.50pm.

FORENSIC Crash Unit investigators from Dalby Police Station have charged a 42-year-old Tara woman following a fatal traffic crash at Chinchilla Tara Rd on May 21.

The woman was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, driving a vehicle with a BAC of .067%, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

GONE TOO SOON: Clinton was killed in a tragic crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd, after the car he was a passenger in with his lifelong friend, Casey Porter and three others, collided with a tree. Pic: Supplied

The woman is set to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on October 13, 2020.

The day after the fatal crash, acting district superintendent for the South West Gareth Channells alleged the sedan overtook a vehicle at a high speed before losing control.

The car then hit a tree, and erupted into flames.

The three men sitting in the back seat lost their lives that night; Casey Ian Porter from Tara, Clinton Albert Thompson from Tara, and a 40-year-old man from Dalby.

REST IN PEACE: Family said Casey was the definition of a true-blue country boy, who hated city life, and had a passion for all things bush. Pic: Supplied

The remaining front passenger, a 49-year-old man from Tara sustained minor injuries and pulled the Tara woman from the driver's seat shortly after the crash.

After the crash, acting officer in charge of Miles Ambulance Station Bryce Williams, said the woman was airlifted to the Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

"She has serious abdominal and chest injuries which were critical in nature," he said.

Two weeks after the crash, a Princess Alexandra Hospital spokeswoman said her condition was downgraded to stable.

