Tamor Rose farm a blooming success at business awards

DEDICATION PAYS OFF: Employee of the Year Sheree Chapman and Tamor Roses owner Derek Scholte are elated with their achievements at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

DEDICATION PAYS OFF: Employee of the Year Sheree Chapman and Tamor Roses owner Derek Scholte are elated with their achievements at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. Francis Witsenhuysen

TAMOR Rose farmer Sheree Chapman was recognised as Employee of the Year for a work performance she says comes naturally.

She's been with the Grantham business for about five years and couldn't be happier with her role or more surprised with her win at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

"It was amazing that I was even nominated,” she said.

"Working at Tamor is so enjoyable ... and it's a passion of mine, which makes the work easy.

"There's no stress, it's self-paced and the way Derek operates his business is amazing and inspiring. It was nice to be recognised for the fact it's a real industry and job and that I'm good at it.”

This marks the seventh year Tamor Roses has been an award finalist and the second time it has won a category after also taking out the Agriculture and Horticulture and Agricultural Services Award this year.

"When Sheree picked up her award first on the night, that was enough for me,” owner Derek Scholte said.

"But soon after we won again, so that was nice.”

Mr Scholte said it was the seventh year he had nominated Tamor Roses in the local business awards..

"I won the Sustainability category three years ago so it's nice to have an award in another category too,” he said.

"My aim is to enter the awards 10 years in a row.”

Tamor Roses has been built off Mr Scholte's 30 years of experience in the rose growing industry.

"Running a viable small business takes a lot of dedication,” Mr Scholte said.

"I bought this property with nothing on it, I said, 'It's now or never' ... and I just went for it.”