Tammy Hembrow’s steamy new Ironman romance

Gold Coast mega influencer Tammy Hembrow has moved on with a top Queensland Ironman.

Matt Poole, a former Nutri-grain series champion, confirmed the new romance by sharing a photo of him kissing Hembrow on a boat at Hamilton Island on Saturday.

He captioned the post with a love heart.

Tammy Hembrow with top Queensland Ironman, Matt Poole. Picture: Instagram

It came after photos of the couple arriving with a group of friends at the luxury Queensland destination surfaced on Friday.

Hembrow, who has 11.5 million Instagram followers and owns fashion label Saski Collection, shares two children with her ex fiance Reece Hawkins.

The pair split in 2018 and she has since been linked to US rapper and Kylie Jenner's ex-beau Tyga.

Poole this week confirmed he is opening a new Gold Coast restaurant next month called Maman - meaning mum in French - with his friend Oli Frost, and Oli's mum and aunt, Karen and Liz Fines.

