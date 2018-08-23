Backyard blaze next to Bruce Hwy sparks concern

Six QFES crews are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE:

FIREFIGHTERS have left the scene of a vegetation fire near the Bruce Highway at Cooroy.

A QFES spokeswoman said four crews attended a home at Overlander Avenue where there was a small fire in a backyard.

She said the occupant managed to extinguish the blaze on his own.

EARLIER:

FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to put out a blaze next to the Bruce Highway at Black Mountain.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were rushing to the highway, west of Noosa, to reports of grass and tall trees on fire.

No delays are expected in the area.