Tales of Stanthorpe’s haunted houses revealed

SPOOKY TALES: There is no shortage of paranormal activity happening around the Granite Belt (Halloween iStock image).

TALES of Stanthorpe's dark and haunted past continue to emerge with stories from beyond the grave terrifying residents.

More than 10 locations across the Granite Belt have reported paranormal activity, according to Stanthorpe Haunted House References.

According to researchers Vera Clemmens and Gilbert Sloan, a location isn't given its haunted status unless there are multiple submissions about an 'unexplainable' event and history to back it up.

"We often sit on some nominated locations and see if more people come forward with their experiences," Ms Clemmens said.

"There has been a number of times we find 'the strange and unfortunate deaths' articles match-up with accounts we've received from people … who don't even know the history of the location."

Stanthorpe Hospital, Glen Aplin State School and pubs around Stanthorpe have the strongest activity in a commercial setting, Ms Clemmens said, while a cottage on Petzler St has also had some unusual experiences.

The murder of a newborn boy in 1945 at Stanthorpe Hospital sent shockwaves through the community, with patients reportedly still able to hear him crying.

Despite the strength of some reports, some are merely town tales, according to Ms Clemmens.

"We have received a number of locations we have found have no history or no other reports, and are highly doubtful in our opinion," she said.

"But we still like hearing their experiences and others might come forward and give some accounts.

"But there are some places that are clearly urban legend and very doubtful locations."

The page, which has been running for the past three years, continues to delve into the region's gruesome history, which Ms Clemmens said has connected people's experiences around the district.

"There is a lot of dark history in Stanthorpe and people love hearing this history that has been lost," she said.

"It's really cool when lost stories line up with stories people have told us at a nominated location."

The Border Post has compiled and mapped a comprehensive list of locations where paranormal activity has been felt across the Granite Belt and the stories that have been told.

