Talented footballer Joseph Kearsley has had a positive development in his cancer battle, with renewed optimism around his recovery.
Sport

Talented teen fights back against his rare cancer

by Jordan Gerrans
23rd Jan 2020 4:21 PM
Talented Cairns Saints teenager Joseph Kearsley has had a positive development in his cancer battle, with renewed optimism around his recovery.

The Gold Coast Suns academy member was last year diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which is an aggressive and rare tumour in the sinus area.

Kearsley, who was awarded Saints' best first-year player in 2019, has responded well to recent treatment in Brisbane, club president Craig Hards said.

"He has finished his first part of chemotherapy and it is not a mass anymore," Hards said.

Saints' Joseph Kearsley and Hawks' Lex Morcom. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN.
"It has been reduced to just spots on his sinus.
 

"It has shrunk unbelievably and the next step now is for next month to have five-and-a-half weeks of radiation therapy on it.

"Hopefully that will shrink it even more and fingers crossed he may be able to get rid of it all with a bit of luck.

Joseph Kearsley at the AFL talent search at AFL Cape York House. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS.
"Everything at the moment for him has been positive.

"It is all working for him.

"He still has a long way to go but we are rapt for him as a club as there has been some improvement."

In a serious show of faith in the 17-year-old's potential, the Gold Coast Suns last year backed the Cairns product to be a part of their academy in 2020 and return when he feels comfortable enough to do so.

Meanwhile, former Cairns Saints playing-coach Jack Philp will return to Tasmania for the 2020 season.

Philp, one of the most respected midfielders in the AFL Cairns competition, coached Saints in 2019 before former Port Douglas defender Wes Glass took over the job for the upcoming season.

Philp was set to return to the Apple Isle in the coming years regardless of his coaching position at Saints but has decided to head back to take part in the 2020 campaign.

