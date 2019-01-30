Menu
CONGRATS: Taylah Smith with the Australia Day Sports Award.
Talented Taylah rides to success

Meg Bolton
by
30th Jan 2019 10:08 AM

AFTER one training session Taylah Smith was "hooked” on tent-pegging and in just six years she's achieved more in sport than some people do in a lifetime.

The 19-year-old has represented the country, and on Saturday she was awarded the Australia Day Sports Award at the Somer- set Civic Centre in Esk.

Miss Smith said receiving the award was special because she was supposed to be competing overseas in Oman in the Middle East.

"I'm really excited and so shocked. I didn't expect it at all,” Miss Smith said.

While the Kilcoy teen was delighted to be in the country for the award ceremony, she was keen for the trip to be rescheduled within the next two months.

In 2018, Miss Smith was part of the Australian women's team who took home two silver medals and a gold after competing at the first women's tent-pegging competition in Oman, in the Middle East.

Miss Smith said competing in the sport had allowed her to see women's sport progressing first hand.

"It really meant a lot for women, finally being able to stand up on the stage where men have always conquered,” she said.

In 2015, she was a member of the Australian junior team competing against Pakistan and brought home five gold medals and her team took out Champion Team.

Miss Smith was also recognised for her pony club achievements.

