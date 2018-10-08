Taking the hassle out of the hasselback potato

It's believed hasselback potatoes were first created by a Swedish chef, Leif Ellison, back in 1953 while he was working at the Hasselbacken restaurant in Stockholm.

They're not difficult to prepare if you use my hasselback hack (see what I did there); sit a chopstick beside the potato (or sweet potato in this case) so when you slice down you don't cut all the way through.

You can use a floury potato suitable for baking, such as a Coliban or Sebago, or a gold sweet potato (kumara) as I have here. Feel free to experiment with herbs; I have used rosemary and garlic here but thyme, oregano or sage would work well.

HASSELBACK KUMARA

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 medium-sized kumara (gold sweet potatoes)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup plain Greek-style yoghurt

1/4 tsp each ground coriander seed, cumin and ground chilli

Fresh parsley, to garnish

METHOD

Preheat oven to 210C. Scrub kumara under running water until skins are clean, and pat dry. Place a chopstick along the length of the kumara and slice them thinly downwards, leaving them joined at the base.

Place on a baking sheet lined with foil. Combine the oil, butter, rosemary, garlic, salt and pepper and brush the kumara all over, working the oil between the slices.

Roast on the middle shelf of the oven at 210C for an hour.

Halfway through, gently fan the slices open with a fork.

Combine the yoghurt, ground coriander seed, cumin and chilli in a small bowl.

Serve the kumara hot, topped with the yogurt sauce and garnished with parsley sprigs.

