Takeaway to the rescue: Cafe swamped with meal service

NEW IDEAS: Tree Change Cafe co-owner Garry Cardell (right) says the cafe has been run of its feet since launching a takeaway meal service to cope with the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE Tree Change Cafe in Fernvale is normally bustling with customers at 10am in the morning, but now it empty.

Owner Gary Cardell was forced to stand down all six of his employees due to the coronavirus shutdown.

But instead throwing the towel in and calling quits, he and business partner Elissa Costin have found a way to keep the business afloat while helping the community.

The pair have been run off their feet since launching their premade meal service, which customers can pick up from the store or have delivered.

“We’ve just rethought it and diversified ourselves because people are stuck at home,” he said.

From pizzas on Friday and Saturday nights, to potato bake, lasagne and butter chicken, the cafe is working hard to provide fresh meals to the public.

And the response has been huge.

“We’ve got a lot of loyal customers … they don’t want to see us go so they’ve been helping us out and the further we go we get more and more people coming on board with it,” he said.

“It’s been quite positive.”

On top of helping to keep the business afloat, Mr Cardell said it was helping those in the community most vulnerable to the virus stay safe.

“A lot of people are buying a week’s worth in one go and then they don’t have to deal with going to Woolworths and only being able to buy one thing,” he said.

He said the service they were providing was giving a boost in spirits, and he hoped it would allow them to come out the other side of the lockdown and return to normal.

“A lot of hard work gone into (the cafe) in the last couple years, especially from the staff – they’ve worked just as hard,” he said.

“Hopefully it still going at the end so they can have their jobs back.”

To order takeaway meals, call the cafe on 5472 0007 or message their facebook page.