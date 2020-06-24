Take the stress out of weeknight cooking

These healthy meals are the perfect solution for weeknights at home.

One-pan vegetable and quinoa bake.

ONE-PAN VEGETABLE AND QUINOA BAKE

0:15 Prep, 0:40 Cook, 4 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

250g sweet potato, peeled, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 large red capsicum, deseeded, sliced

1 large yellow capsicum, deseeded, sliced

1 large red onion, cut into thin wedges

1 large zucchini, sliced

400g can black beans, rinsed, drained

300g (2 cups) cooked quinoa (see notes)

125ml (1/2 cup) Massel Vegetable Liquid Stock

80g creamy feta, crumbled

Fresh basil or continental parsley leaves, to serve

Bought basil pesto, to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 2000C/180C fan forced. Place the sweet potato in a large baking dish. Drizzle over 1 tsp oil and toss to coat. Bake for 10 minutes. Add the red and yellow capsicum, onion and zucchini. Drizzle over the remaining oil and season. Bake for a further 20 minutes.

Step 2

Add the beans, quinoa and stock. Stir to combine. Sprinkle with the feta. Bake for 5-10 minutes or until the stock absorbs and the feta is golden. Sprinkle with basil or parsley leaves and dollop with pesto, if using.

10-minute chicken and vegetable soup.

10-MINUTE CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE SOUP

0:05 Prep, 0:05 Cook, 4 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

1.5L (5 cups) Massel Chicken Style Liquid Stock

300g chicken tenderloins

325g packet fresh spinach and ricotta tortellini

250g frozen broccoli florets

150g (1 cup) frozen peas

Bought tomato pesto, to serve

Parmesan, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Pour the stock into a large saucepan. Cover and bring to the boil over high heat.

Step 2

While the stock is coming to the boil, slice the chicken.

Step 3

Add chicken and tortellini to the boiling stock. Cover and return to the boil. Partially cover and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Step 4

Add the broccoli and peas. Cover and return to a simmer until heated through.

Step 5

Ladle soup into serving bowls. Top with a dollop of pesto then finely grate parmesan over the top to serve.

Vegan pumpkin and lentil 'lasagne'.

VEGAN PUMPKIN AND LENTIL 'LASAGNE'

0:25 Prep, 1:05 Cook, 6 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

750g peeled and deseeded pumpkin, thinly sliced

1 large (about 700g) eggplant, sliced

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large brown onion, finely chopped

3 celery sticks, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

115g (1/2 cup) dried red lentils, rinsed, drained

2 x 400g cans diced tomatoes

'CHEESE' SAUCE

227g tub vegan cream cheese

60ml (1/4 cup) almond milk

2 tbs. chopped fresh herbs (such as chives, basil or marjoram), plus extra leaves, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200C/180C fan forced. Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper. Place the pumpkin and eggplant on the prepared trays. Lightly spray with oil. Bake, turning, swapping trays halfway through cooking, for 20 minutes or until just tender.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook the onion and celery, stirring, for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the garlic and oregano. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic. Add the lentils, tomato and 250ml (1 cup) water. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, for 20-25 minutes or until the lentils are tender and the sauce is thick. Season.

Step 3

To make the 'cheese' sauce, place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.

Step 4

Lightly spray a 2L (8 cup) baking dish with oil. Spread 1/2 cup of lentil mixture over base of prepared dish. Arrange half the pumpkin in a single layer on top. Top with half the remaining lentil mixture and half the eggplant. Drizzle over a little 'cheese' sauce. Repeat layering with the remaining pumpkin, lentil mixture and eggplant, finishing with remaining 'cheese' sauce. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Top with extra herbs.

Healthier minestrone

HEALTHIER MINESTRONE

0:20 Prep, 0:20 Cook, 4 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra, to drizzle

3 free-range gluten-free bacon rashers, sliced

2 large desiree potatoes, scrubbed, cut into 1cm pieces

1 leek, thinly sliced

1 red onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 zucchini, thinly sliced

750ml (3 cups) good-quality gluten-free chicken stock

400g can borlotti beans, rinsed, drained

400g can chickpeas, rinsed, drained

1-2 lemons, juiced

Shaved parmesan, to serve

Fresh celery, to serve

Continental parsley leaves, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Heat half the oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add the bacon, potato, leek, onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until soft and golden.

Step 2

Add the zucchini and remaining oil. Cook for a further 5 minutes or until light golden.

Step 3

Add the stock and cook for 5 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Add the borlotti beans and chickpeas. Stir in the lemon juice to taste. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes to warm through. Season. Ladle the minestrone among serving bowls. Drizzle over extra oil and top with parmesan and celery or parsley leaves to serve.

