‘Take my blood’: Tasered tradie’s epic RBT meltdown

A Logan concreter had an epic meltdown when he was pulled over to provide a specimen of breath, assaulting the officer who pulled him over and shrugging off two blasts from a taser.

Kingston man Reagan Callum Hutchins, 30, was "instantly hostile" when he was pulled over at 12.30am on June 9 for allegedly speeding on Kingston Rd at Woodridge, Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard today.

He was pulled over on Smith Rd and exited his vehicle to talk to the senior constable, who could "immediately smell alcohol" on Hutchins' breath.

When the officer said Hutchins would need to submit to a test, the concreter snapped, beginning a sequence of events that would lead him to the watch house.

"Thanks for f****** up my life," Hutchins snarled at the officer, the court was told.

Kingston concreter Reagan Callum Hutchins, 30, leaving Beenleigh Magistrates Court today. Picture: Alex Treacy

"You're that weak that you'd put an Aussie citizen to the judicial system and torture them over an Aussie tradition which is having a f****** drink after a hard day's work?"

Hutchins then announced he was having a cigarette and began to walk towards his vehicle.

The officer told him to stop, at which point the defendant said he was getting a drink of water instead.

As he walked past the officer, Hutchins elbowed him in the guts, at which point the senior constable wrestled Hutchins to the ground.

Hutchins then kicked the officer, breaking free of his grasp, leading the officer to urgently radio for assistance, the court heard.

Hutchins approached the police vehicle and attempted to enter, at which point the officer deployed the taser, leaving Hutchins writhing on the ground and attempting to pull the wires off.

The concreter lunged at the officer, leading to a second blast from the taser.

"Was that really necessary?" Hutchins asked the officer.

Reinforcements arrived at this point and Hutchins was arrested, but still refused to provide a sample of breath.

"Take my blood," he suggested instead, the court was told.

Back at the station, he again refused.

"Either way I'm f*****," Hutchins said.

The court heard Hutchins is a "recalcitrant" drink driver with multiple offences on his record.

The concreter pleased guilty to assaulting a police officer, obstructing police, and two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He was disqualified from driving for 10 months, placed on probation for 10 months, and ordered to perform the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.

Convictions were recorded for the two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath, but not the other two charges.

Originally published as 'Take my blood': Tasered tradie's epic RBT meltdown