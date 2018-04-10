Tai Chi workshop a silent success

QUIET CROWD: Tai Chi enthusiasts made their way to Gatton last week.

MORE than 200 Tai Chi enthusiasts attended workshops at the UQ Gatton campus last week, with attendees coming from across the country, and around the world.

The event also marked a milestone for Lockyer Taoist Tai Chi Society, with the group celebrating 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

The workshops were lead by Tony Kwong, a former student of Taoist Tai Chi Society founder - Master Moy.

Mr Kwong travelled from Canada to host the event, and speaking through a translator said he loved coming to Australia.

"Australia is very comfortable, very warm, its beautiful, people are nice - that's why I keep coming back.”

He said while Tai Chi was usually associated with senior citizens, anyone could benefit from its benefits.

"Young people should do it, I started when I was very young, because I wanted an exercise I could do for the rest of my life, to help me be healthy, and help me in my profession and as a person.”

Among the events was a group demonstration with more than 100 attendees showcasing Tai Chi in silent synchrony.

Dianne Osback came from Edmonton in Canada for the class and said it was worth the long trip.

"It was really the whole point of my travel, I knew that I could do a workshop here so I just made it part of my trip down under.”

Instructor Peter Cook, said that the local community had been wonderful in their support.

"We really appreciate this fantastic location, its really a hidden gem...

"I keep saying to people this is our little piece of paradise, so we're really enjoying it.”

Mr Cook said he would encourage the local community to try Tai Chi.

"Tai Chi is something for everybody to improve their health, so we invite all of the Gatton community to try some of our Tai Chi classes.

"They can only benefit mentally, physically and in every kind of way,” Mr Cook said.

Classes run in Gatton, Forest Hill and Laidley, and anyone interested can find more information by emailing lockyerdistrict@taoist.org.

Take a moment to experience the peaceful exercise, with a video of over a hundred participants performing Tai Chi in synchrony below: