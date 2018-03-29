Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

IF YOU have felt like experiencing the art form of tai chi, why not witness more than 200 people practising it at once?

To help mark 20 years of tai chi in the Lockyer Valley, the public is invited to watch a tai chi demonstration at the Queensland University Gatton campus walkway (near the dining hall) on Thursday, April 5, from 1.30pm.

Members and guests of the Lockyer Taoist Tai Chi Society of Australia will also celebrate the milestone anniversary at a special dinner on Saturday, April 7, from 6.30pm at the Queensland University Gatton Campus dining Hall.

Special guests will include local community leaders and elected representatives and a demonstration of tai chi.

The celebration dinner will mark the end of a five-day international tai chi conference of more than 200 tai chi practitioners to be held at the Gatton campus, with attendees coming from around Australia and overseas.

The event will be led by a senior tai chi expert from Canada, Tony Kowng, a long-time student of master Moy who founded the Taoist Tai Chi society in 1970.

Lockyer tai chi instructor and leader Diane Sudhaus said during the past 20 years, volunteers in the region had taught the practise to thousands of Lockyer Valley residents.

"In an age of growing health costs, tai chi can help all of us stay healthier, less stressed and more resilient,” Ms Sudhaus said.

"We look forward to this exciting event and everyone is welcome to watch the demonstration.”