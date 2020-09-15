Syringes found during search used to maintain ‘fish tanks’

FOUND with hypodermic syringes in his home, a Lockyer Valley man said he had used them to put chlorine neutraliser into his fish tanks.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched the Gatton home of Stephen Barry Erbacher, 45, about 2.15pm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the father-of-three was home at the time of the search.

“With Erbacher’s assistance, police located a number of capped and uncapped syringes,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Erbacher said the syringes were his but told police he hadn’t known it was an offence not to dispose of them.

He pleaded guilty to one count of failing to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Erbacher syringes needed to be disposed of properly.

“Irrespective of what you’re using them for, you need to dispose of them in accordance to the regulations for the safety of yourself and for everybody who comes into your home,” Mr Saggers said.

He was fined $450.

