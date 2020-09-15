Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FOUND with hypodermic syringes in his home, a Lockyer Valley man said he had used them to put chlorine neutraliser into his fish tanks.
FOUND with hypodermic syringes in his home, a Lockyer Valley man said he had used them to put chlorine neutraliser into his fish tanks.
News

Syringes found during search used to maintain ‘fish tanks’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUND with hypodermic syringes in his home, a Lockyer Valley man said he had used them to put chlorine neutraliser into his fish tanks.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police searched the Gatton home of Stephen Barry Erbacher, 45, about 2.15pm.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the father-of-three was home at the time of the search.

“With Erbacher’s assistance, police located a number of capped and uncapped syringes,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard Erbacher said the syringes were his but told police he hadn’t known it was an offence not to dispose of them.

LOCAL NEWS: Dad’s crushed up valium leads cops to search house

He pleaded guilty to one count of failing to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Erbacher syringes needed to be disposed of properly.

“Irrespective of what you’re using them for, you need to dispose of them in accordance to the regulations for the safety of yourself and for everybody who comes into your home,” Mr Saggers said.

He was fined $450.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has police who “follow her everywhere” after death threats, as Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides a COVID update.

        Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Premium Content Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Crime Qld’s fraudsters and their elaborate schemes revealed

        IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 85 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those due to appear in court.

        Trailer for Netflix show highlights regional emu farm

        Premium Content Trailer for Netflix show highlights regional emu farm

        TV A TRAILER for the new season of the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With...