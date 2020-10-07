Menu
A man is on the run after he was seen sticking a syringe into products at a Woolworths in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin
Crime

Syringe stuck into bread at Woolies

by Jack Paynter
7th Oct 2020 1:00 PM

A man is on the run after he was seen contaminating products with a syringe at a Woolworths in Melbourne.

Startled shoppers called police after the man was spotted sticking a syringe into bread at the Woolworths store in Roxburgh Park Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

One witness said they confronted the man and alerted store security before the man ran away just after 4.30pm.

Police confirmed they were called to the Somerton Rd supermarket after reports of a man "behaving erratically".

"On arrival police were told that a man had entered the store and contaminated a number of products by poking them with a syringe," Sergeant Madeline Gillard said.

"He then left the store. The products were removed from the shelves and police searched for the man."

She said the man was yet to be located and the investigation was ongoing.

Witnesses said the man "went crazy" in the bread aisle, which was blocked off with trolleys after the incident unfolded while police probed the scene.

It's understood the man was in the store for about five minutes and Woolworths staff had no interaction with the offender but were alerted to the incident by a customer.

Police are investigating after a man was seen sticking a syringe into bread at Woolworths in Roxburgh Park.
A Woolworths spokesman said the store removed all of the bread from the shelves on Tuesday night.

He said if any customers had concerns about bread they purchased from the store on Tuesday they could return it for a refund.

The spokesman said the company was aware of the incident and was assisting police with the investigation.

"Police attended the store and we have provided CCTV footage to help identify the man," he said.

"We removed all bread from the shelves last night. If customers have any concerns about bread purchased at the store yesterday, we would encourage them to return it to the store for a refund."

Woolworths said the bread was either turned over to police as evidence or thrown out.

