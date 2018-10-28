Teen murdered at birthday party

Fifteen years ago, 17 year old Nathan Garriock went out to celebrate his friend's 18th birthday party.

He never made it home.

Nathan's best mate Jay Kneller had organised to celebrate his 18th at his parents' home, on Remembrance Drive in Camden in Sydney's southwest.

It was about 7pm on June 14, 2003 when a few dozen of Jay's close friends gathered. By midnight the group had swollen to 150 people as word got out there was a house party.

At least six police witness statements say a car load of older guys turned up to the party just after midnight and tried to walk up the side of the house.

A confrontation broke out almost immediately. Jay and Nathan were seen to grab some planks of wood that were being used on the bonfire out the back of the house and use them to ward off the gatecrashers.

As the fight sprawled out to the front of the house, a car with two passengers rammed into the front yard at high speed, crushing eight people.

Nathan's parents Bill and Joan Garriock were told by police their youngest son Nathan died after being mowed down by the out-of-control car.

