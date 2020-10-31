Sydney on alert as Tszyu puts champs on notice

Tim Tszyu plans to dismantle Bowyn Morgan at Bankwest Stadium on December 16 before unifying the entire super-welterweight division.

Tim Tszyu plans to dismantle Bowyn Morgan at Bankwest Stadium on December 16 before unifying the entire super-welterweight division.

A row of champions await Tim Tszyu should he defeat Bowyn Morgan, with the possibility of fighting for a world title in Sydney early next year gaining momentum.

Tszyu believes he is already capable of wiping out the competition in the super-welterweight division, and his first chance to emulate father Kostya and become a world champion is set to come in 2021.

Having cleaned out his rivals in Australia, Tszyu must defeat New Zealand's best in Morgan to position himself as a major contender in all four major sanctioning bodies and take on champions Jermell Charlo, Patrick Teixeria or Kell Brook next.

Watch Boxing Live & On-Demand on Kayo. Selected international fights, classic bouts and more. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Beating Jeff Horn is just the start for Tim Tszyu.

"And I've got them in the bag, I guarantee you that," Tszyu said.

"Give me a boxing ring and an opponent. That's all I need.

"And even better, an opponent who's a tough opponent, for a world title. That's what I live for; for those moments and thrills to be able to be the best."

Tszyu does not hide his ambition of wanting to unify the division.

"I haven't gotten anywhere, this is baby steps to be the best, not just the world champion but to tie up the whole division, that's my aim," he said.

Tszyu destroyed Jeff Horn in his last fight.

Tszyu (16-0, 12KO) is already rated No.2 in the WBO, whose champion is Brazil's Teixeria (31-1, 22KO).

American star Jermell Charlo holds the remaining three belts. Tszyu is rated No.4 in the IBF, and No.8 in the WBC and WBA.

Working in Tszyu's favour is that Charlo and Teixeira can't fight in front of large crowds at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tszyu's fight against Morgan (21-1, 11KO) at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium on December 16 is expected to draw up to 20,000, which would be the biggest live crowd at any boxing event worldwide in 2020.

That greatly increases fighter purses, making it likelier the champions would be willing to fight in Australia.

Patrick Teixeira could be one option down the track for Tszyu.

Another looming option for Tszyu is British bomber Kell Brook, who holds the WBO Intercontinental super-welterweight belt, but is stepping down a division to fight pound-for-pound king Terence Crawford.

Depending on the result of that fight on November 14, Tszyu's team may offer Brook

(39-2 losses, 27KO) the chance to take on the 25-year-old.

Tszyu's manager Glen Jennings said COVID is working in their favour.

"Australia and New Zealand are the only two places they're allowing people to attend these events, so staging a world title in a stadium full of people would be very appealing to the current world champions," Jennings said.

"All of our moves are working in the direction of a world title.

Kell Brook could be another option.

"When we couldn't get an Australian fighter, we found an opponent who keeps us moving forward, and Bowyn Morgan is much better as an end-game result than any Australian fighter could have been given his record and ranking.

"Whatever steps Tim takes gets him closer to a world title."

Originally published as Sydney on alert as Tszyu puts champs on notice