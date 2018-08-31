Menu
Login
The man will appear in court today. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
The man will appear in court today. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Crime

Sri Lankan charged with Sydney terror offences

31st Aug 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

A 25-YEAR-OLD Sri Lankan man has been charged with terrorism-related offences after being arrested in Sydney.

The dramatic swoop was part of an investigation conducted by the NSW Joint Counter-Terrorism Team (JCTT).

Police said in a press conference there is no threat to public safety.

The man is alleged to be in possession of a document in preparation of a terrorist act.

He has been in Australia for a number of years and has travelled back to Sri Lanka, police said.

He was employed as a contrtactor at the University of NSW.

Members of the team arrested the man yesterday at Kensington, in Sydney's southeast.

The JCTT is made up of officers from the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, and the NSW Crime Commission.

Kensington is four kilometres from the Sydney CBD and home to the University of New South Wales, the National Institute of Dramatic Art and the Australian Golf Club.

Police are expected to address the media at 10am.

The man was refused bail and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court today.

breaking news editors picks sri lankin sydney man terror offences

Top Stories

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    Student surges through water like a mermaid

    News The 29-year-old took up the sport five years ago.

    Fair brings science to the forefront for primary school kids

    Fair brings science to the forefront for primary school kids

    News Schools united to bring in premier attractions.

    Champion sausages snag top dog awards at EKKA

    Champion sausages snag top dog awards at EKKA

    News Jo Yardley hasn't lived without a sausage dog since she was 18.

    Local Partners