Sydney Insta influencer pleads guilty to credit card fraud

A glamorous Instagram influencer from Sydney's eastern suburbs has admitted to stealing the details of her photographer's credit card and going on a spending spree.

Holly Boorman, 29, who is known online as Holly Lee Lu, used to be mates with Daniel Chapman and had a working arrangement with him where he would take photos of her for her social media pages.

Instagram influencer Holly Boorman. Picture: Instagram

Boorman likes to flaunt her glamorous lifestyle online, regularly treating her 72,000-plus followers to dozens of photos - often in swimwear - of overseas travel and luxury swimming pools.

On Thursday she posed for a photo with a Louis Vuitton handbag while standing next to a horse.

"Beyond excited to share with you this project I did recently with the most exceptional team ... I wanted to capture a story of wild, free, fashion forward and fun(,) I knew I had to incorporate the wilderness of open space, nature and one of the most majestic animals - combined with essence of earthy tones, empowering yet feminine garments, untameable hair and natural makeup," she wrote of the shoot.

However, her friendship with Mr Chapman soured around October 2018 and he cut off contact with her, a police fact sheet states.

Photographer Daniel Chapman. Picture: Toby Zerna

In May 2019 Mr Chapman saw a number of suspicious transactions on his St George credit card statement before he contacted police and said he hadn't given anyone permission to use the card.

Police uncovered 34 transactions made by Boorman on Mr Chapman's card totalling more than $630 between June 2018 and April last year, according to the documents.

The fact sheet states Boorman, of Bellevue Hill, used the card to make purchases on iTunes and TPG Internet

She appeared in Downing Centre Local Court this week and pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception and will be sentenced in Queanbeyan Local Court later this month.

Holly Boorman. Picture: Instagram

Holly Boorman. Picture: Instagram

Outside court, a disappointed Mr Chapman said he wanted his former friend to be held to account for her actions.

He showed The Daily Telegraph his credit card statement, which detailed the purchases that were the subject of Boorman's guilty plea.

"That sort of behaviour needs to stop somewhere," he said.

"Stealing your friend's credit card is appalling."

Originally published as Sydney Insta influencer pleads guilty to credit card fraud