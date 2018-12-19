Carer admits to assault caught on camera

A NURSING home worker was caught on a hidden camera using a shoe to hit an 82-year-old man with dementia, a court has been told.

Footage from the camera, placed by a concerned relative in the elderly man's room, also showed Prakash Paudyal roughly pulling the resident by his shirt.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty in Manly Local Court on Tuesday to two counts of common assault which were caught on video between August 26 and September 3 at a Seaforth aged care home.

According to the agreed facts, the elderly man's daughter placed the hidden camera in his room disguised as a photo frame after becoming concerned about his treatment.

"As the victim has deteriorated, he has lost the ability to speak and understand English and finds its hard to communicate with facility staff," the facts state.

The assault was caught on camera.

"The victim has the ability to speak fluent Arabic to his family during private conversations." When changing the man's clothes, Paudyal was depicted hitting him multiple times with a shoe and roughly pulling him by the shirt.

In another incident, Paudyal's actions caused the man to fall to the floor from his bed.

"The victim cries out attempting to soften his landing by placing his right hand on the bed," the facts state.

Paudyal, meanwhile, can be heard making loud noises before pointing at his victim.

He then proceeds to strip the bed as the old man remains lying on the ground. The man was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and placed into care in 2017.

Paudyal remains on bail and is banned from working in the aged care industry. He will be sentenced on January 23.