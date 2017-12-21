Switching on to solar lights pays off

WINNERS: Margaret Elliot with daughter Leanne and son-in-law Lance White in front of their display on Lakeview Drive, Gatton.

NOT only have her lights won the best solar display in the 2017 Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decoration Competition, they have also made Margaret Elliot more than $5000 richer.

The tidy sum came from the Gatton local also taking out the solar category in the Sunrise Christmas Light Competition, thanks to Mrs Elliot's daughter Leanne and her son-in-law Lance White, who entered the display into Sunrise via video.

"Our friends were saying we should enter that competition too, so they took the reins and did it,” Ms Elliot said.

"Then Lance was drinking his coffee and watching Sunrise on Friday morning while we slept, and it came up with his name on the TV as the winner.

"We had to wait till lunchtime to believe it... it was a total shock.”

Soon after, the trio went onto 7Plus to watch the recording back to make sure they had in fact won.

"We are all going on holiday for two weeks with the prizemoney,” Ms Elliot said.

She said it was also a great feeling to win the best solar category in the LVRC's Christmas Light Competition.

"We've been entering the competition for over 20 years so it was nice to win,” she said.

"We came second place in the best decorated home category too. We use mostly solar lights each to save on electricity.”

Meeting people from the community who come and admire her lights is something Ms Elliot looks forward too each year.

"The children just love the lights, they light up themselves,” Ms Elliot said.

"It brings families together when they come and see them too.”

The Whites also help Margaret put up the display each year, which takes then about four weekends.

"I start planning and putting things together at the end of August,” she said.