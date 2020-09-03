Menu
A man has been flown to hospital after an accident in a swimming pool.
Swimming pool accident sees man flown to hospital

Rebecca Lollback
by
3rd Sep 2020 6:39 AM
A MAN in his 40s was rushed from Byron Bay to Brisbane after he dove into a swimming pool.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Byron Bay yesterday after a man reportedly suffered a spinal injury in the accident.

"The patient was was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team prior to the flight to Brisbane," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and was reported to be in a stable condition.

byron bay swimming pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

