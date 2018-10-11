Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

SKILLS: Ashton Porter, Jonah Volanaba and Clayton Kinsey learn to swim with instructor Jan Moy at LVSAC.

LEARNING to swim is a necessity not an option, according to Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre manager Trish Reinhardt.

With more than 20 years experience, the Gatton swim teacher has taught the skill to thousands of children.

"Learning to swim can save your life,” Ms Reinhardt said.

"Learning the violin is a wonderful skill, it's a talent it's a joy, but it won't save you - learning to swim will save you or maybe you will save a friend's life.”

Almost 250 people died in Australian waterways in the last 12 months, which is a statistic Ms Reinhardt believes could be prevented.

"If you have the skills, if you have the supervision, if you have the safety - if you have all the things in place then it doesn't happen,” she said.

"Drowning is more of a tragedy than an accident that is not foreseeable, (because) drowning is foreseeable.”

The experienced swimmer urged parents to consider the importance of learning to swim.

"Teaching them (children) the skills, it can save them now, it can save them in 10 years, you don't know at what point in their life they're going to need it or use it or want it,” she said.

While Ms Reinhardt recommended parents enrol their children in swimming lessons from six months old, she said it's never too late to learn to swim.

Swimming classes take place at the Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatic Centre from Monday to Saturday.