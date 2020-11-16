Menu
Blazing heat is expected to continue across the Lockyer Valley Photo: Jayden Brown/ARM
Sweltering conditions continue in Lockyer Valley

Hugh Suffell
16th Nov 2020 1:14 PM
THE LOCKYER VALLEY continues to swelter after days of hot conditions.

At 1.00pm Monday it was recorded to be 34 degrees with an expected maximum of 37 due in the afternoon.

The heat is expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm is forecast for South East Queensland.

The BOM warns severe thunderstorms may bring large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

To date, 408.8mm of rain has been recorded in Gatton, compared with 196.8 to the same day last year.

Locals have been escaping the heat by going to airconditioned locations, however customers of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council Library at Gatton complained that the airconditioning was not as cold as they had hoped.

Staff were addressing the matter.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the low 30 degree mark during the middle of the week before rising again to a predicted 34 on the weekend.

The Queensland Ambulance Service recommends that anyone suffering heat stress should call triple-0 for help immediately.

