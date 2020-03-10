Swap deal could deliver Morris to Roosters

Josh Morris could be part of a loan arrangement that delivers him to the Roosters.

THE Roosters could beat the Tigers and the Storm to the NRL's first loan arrangement in a bid to reunite Josh Morris with twin brother Brett at the Bondi club.

The Roosters are hopeful of Morris filling the void left by Latrell Mitchell's departure and Billy Smith's season ending injury.

The Sharks have salary cap issues, but are reluctant to release Morris until after they play the Roosters in Round 5 to help them through an injury crisis.

Reports suggest Roosters forward Poasa Faamausili is a possible swap option, when Bronson Xerri, Matt Moylan and Josh Dugan recover from injury.

The 24-year-old has played just 13 games for the Roosters over the past two seasons and would benefit from an extended run in first grade.

The Roosters have put forward the prospect of Faamausili being loaned to Cronulla for 2020 to give him more game time this season.

Faamausili would then return to the Tri-colours for the two remaining years of his Roosters contract in 2021 and 2022.

Poasa Faamausili scores for the Roosters against the Titans back in 2018.

The Roosters pack is tough to crack at the moment, which would enable Faamausili to play more minutes at the Sharks while he develops his game in first grade.

It could be a win-win for the Roosters, who would then get a more experienced Faamausili back next season.

However given the NRL's sluggish approach to the Paul Momirovski and Harry Grant loan arrangement between the Tigers and the Storm, a swap deal is no certainty from being approved.

The Morris twins started their careers together at the Dragons before again linking up at the Bulldogs and are keen to finish their careers together and chase an elusive premiership as a pair.

The Roosters and Sharks are set to hold talks in the coming weeks to try and finalise Morris' move to the Tri-colours.

However any swap deal would have to await a decision from the NRL.