Swan lives the life of a Hawk

Name: Mark Swan.

Occupation: Venue manager, Cahill Park Sporting Complex.

Age: 31.

Marital status: Married.

How many years have you played for the Hawks?

Thirteen years.

What do you enjoy most about football?

The physicality of the game, trying to get it over your opposition.

Why did you choose to play for the Hawks?

Great club with a great history, with the best supporters in the Toowoomba Rugby League competition.

What do you do in your spare time when you're not playing football?

Go to the gym, try to stay active.

Which NRL team do you support?

Cronulla Sharks.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Treat others how you would like to be treated.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Met numerous footballers, but meeting Sachin Tendulkar in Brisbane on the way to school was good.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Marrying my beautiful wife Briony, buying our first home together and expecting our first child.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

No one should have to starve or not have a roof over their head. We have enough resources for everyone to live comfortably.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Twenty, because I stay active and don't mind a party.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Rugby league. I love the camaraderie you have with your teammates and the support we get from the community.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Coming home from school and receiving our bulldog Goldberg and weekend fishing trips.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The township of Gatton itself, full of friendly people.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Share it with my family and start a charity or community centre for disadvantaged and troubled youths.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents, Preston Campbell and Tupac Shakur.