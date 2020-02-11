Menu
Crime

Suzi Taylor fight filmed by news crew

by Danielle O’Neal
11th Feb 2020 5:21 AM | Updated: 5:21 AM
CONFRONTING vision has emerged of an alleged physical altercation between former reality TV star Suzi Taylor and a Gold Coast woman at a Brisbane hotel.

The vision, filmed by 9 News on January 23, appears to show Taylor pulling a phone from the hands of a woman, before pushing her.

Former The Block star Suzi Taylor has been filmed in an altercation with a Gold Coast woman. Picture: 9 News
Ms Taylor was charged with assault and stealing in relation to the incident.

The woman, Thelma Anderson, is a Gold Coast removalist who moved Taylor's belongings out of her New Farm rental property and into storage in November last year.

Former The Block star Suzi Taylor has been filmed in an altercation with a Gold Coast woman. Picture: 9 News
Police will allege Ms Anderson was paid $1200 out of Taylor's rental bond by the real estate but has received hostile calls from the former The Block contestant demanding the money.

The meeting in the inner-city hotel was reportedly to resolve the issue but it quickly soured when Taylor realised she was being filmed by Ms Anderson, as well as a Channel 9 cameraman.

Former The Block star Suzi Taylor has been filmed in an altercation with a Gold Coast woman. Picture: 9 News
Ms Taylor appears very distressed throughout the entire video.

"Can I get these people out, they're filming me," she says in the video.

Ms Anderson then retaliates, pushing Ms Taylor twice before saying "You hit me first".

Former The Block star Suzi Taylor has been filmed in an altercation with a Gold Coast woman. Picture: 9 News
Police were called to the scene after the altercation and Taylor was arrested.

She will appear in court on February 24.

