Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Multiples ‘suspicious packages’ in Melbourne

by Benedict Brook
9th Jan 2019 1:09 PM

THERE are reports of multiple suspicious packages being delivered to at least five international consulates in Melbourne.

The Indian and US consulates on St Kilda Road as well as the British, Swiss and German diplomatic mission are believed to have been targeted.

Vic Emergency has said 10 hazardous material incidents are in progress on St Kilda Rd, Collins St, Queens St, Albert Rd and William St in or close to the CBD and separately in Ashwood - all of which correspond to a consulate.

At least eight vehicles are in attendance. Vic Emergency has said the incidents are "under control".

Images have shown fire engines outside the consulates.

