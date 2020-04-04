Menu
Suspensions lift on popular public transport options

18th Jun 2020 1:18 PM
MORE public transport will return to Toowoomba roads this week, with the resumption of a service suspended earlier in the year.

The other major coach service in Toowoomba, Murray's, will resume its route between the Garden City and Brisbane from Friday, June 19.

Trips can be booked from today.

Murray's will also introduce a range of methods to combat the spread of COVID-19, including hand sanitiser, hospital-grade filters and more.

It comes as coach service Greyhound resumed its Toowoomba-Brisbane route earlier this week.

Both companies have also resumed popular routes across the country.

