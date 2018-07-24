Suspensions, brawls and THAT finger: Hoppa’s awful rap sheet

John Hopoate pokes the bottom of a Cowboys opponent in 2001.

John Hopoate pokes the bottom of a Cowboys opponent in 2001.

RUGBY league's most infamous bad boy is back in the spotlight for another ugly act.

John Hopoate, who still holds the record for being the most suspended player in the game's history, has been filmed throwing punches in a club football game at the weekend.

He was sent off for throwing multiple punches and then threatening opposition players.

It's just the latest in a long list of incidents that have made the one-time international representative famous, or infamous.

Here is the stunning history - on the field and off it - before Hopoate's latest act.

ON THE FIELD

Hopoate holds the record for the longest aggregate suspension in rugby league history - a total 45 weeks.

His longest and most infamous suspension was in March 2005 after he left Cronulla forward Keith Galloway knocked out and bleeding from the ear.

Playing for Manly, Hopoate shot out of the defensive line and launched his entire body off the ground with his left elbow cocked, colliding with Galloway's head in a sickening collision.

The NRL judiciary handed down a 17-week suspension, which made him the most suspended player in history.

Manly's John Hopoate launches at Cronulla's Keith Galloway in 2005.

Manly subsequently axed the firebrand forward and his professional rugby league career was over.

That was the last on a long list of suspensions for Hopoate.

In 2001 he copped a 12-game ban for inserting his finger into the anuses of three North Queensland players in separate incidents during one game.

During tackles, Hopoate poked his finger into the backside of Glenn Morrison, Peter Jones and Paul Bowman. After the game he was referred straight to the judiciary.

Here's the rundown of his 45 weeks worth of suspensions.

- 1998 Round 1 (for Manly), contrary conduct grade 2, guilty at panel - 2 WEEKS

- 2000 Round 19 (for Wests Tigers), contrary conduct grade 2, guilty at panel - 2 WEEKS

- 2000 Round 26 (for Wests Tigers), contrary conduct, referred to panel, guilty at panel - 3 WEEKS

- 2001 Round 6 (for Wests Tigers), contrary conduct, referred to panel, guilty at panel - 12 WEEKS

- 2001 Round 6 (for Wests Tigers), striking grade 1, guilty early plea - 0 WEEKS

- 2004 Round 14 (for Manly), contrary conduct grade 1 (threatening remarks towards official), guilty at panel - 9 WEEKS

- 2004 Round 14 (for Manly), contrary conduct grade 1 (fighting), guilty at panel - 0 WEEKS

- 2005 Round 2 (for Manly), striking, guilty at panel (referred straight to judiciary) - 17 WEEKS

This latest incident also isn't the first time Hopoate has been in trouble for an on-field incident after his NRL career.

In 2011 he was sent off for striking an opponent in the local A grade competition.

John Hopoate during another striking incident in 2011.

OFF THE FIELD

The rugby league bad boy has also found himself in trouble away from the field on a number of occasions.

In 2010 he was charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm after an incident at a Kings Cross hotel where he worked. He was fined $1000 and given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

In 2013 he pleaded guilty to intimidating a parking officer outside the same hotel and was fined $400.

In 2014, Hopoate was asked to leave a junior rugby league game after he allegedly tried to intimidate or abuse a junior referee.

Later in 2014 he was caught on camera verbally abusing a female journalist while he was at court supporting his son Jamil. Hopoate is alleged to have called the reporter a "f---ing b---h".

In May 2016, Hopoate was arrested and charged with common assault for an incident involving an employee at a supermarket in Crows Nest. Hopoate pleaded guilty, fined $1500 and placed on an 18-month good behaviour bond.

John Hopoate enters Downing Local Court.

Later that year he spent a night in jail but was then granted bail after being charged with contravening an AVO, intimidation and stealing.

He later pleaded not guilty to stalking and breaching the AVO, but pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $400.

Earlier in 2016, Hopoate was employed by his former club Manly to coach one of the club's junior teams, but he was blocked by the NRL and wasn't able to be registered as a junior coach.

He landed a job with Tonga's World Cup team last year, but again found controversy when he publicly threatened to "bash" New Zealand captain Adam Blair.