Suspected spinal injuries after serious bike crash

SERIOUS CRASH: A man has been flown to the PA Hospital after a horrific motorbike crash in the Western Downs. PIC: Stewart Mclean

A 34-YEAR-old Laidley man was involved in a single vehicle motorbike crash resulting in serious injuries.

The rider lost control of his motorbike travelling on along Myra road towards the intersection of Males Drive in Tara at 8.50am on Tuesday April 12.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police Service said as the man lost control of his bike and went down hard, resulting in a serious head injury.

"He was transported to Tara hospital before being airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital around 11.35am," the QP spokesperson said.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said the patient not only sustained head damage, but also abrasions to his arms and legs, and was suspected to have spinal damage.

"I would assume the patient was transferred (to the PA) because some rural hospitals aren't equipped to handle serious trauma," the spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a stable condition."

The PA hospital has been contacted for an update on the riders condition

More to come...