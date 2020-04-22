Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SERIOUS CRASH: A man has been flown to the PA Hospital after a horrific motorbike crash in the Western Downs. PIC: Stewart Mclean
SERIOUS CRASH: A man has been flown to the PA Hospital after a horrific motorbike crash in the Western Downs. PIC: Stewart Mclean
News

Suspected spinal injuries after serious bike crash

Peta McEachern
22nd Apr 2020 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-old Laidley man was involved in a single vehicle motorbike crash resulting in serious injuries.

The rider lost control of his motorbike travelling on along Myra road towards the intersection of Males Drive in Tara at 8.50am on Tuesday April 12.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police Service said as the man lost control of his bike and went down hard, resulting in a serious head injury.

"He was transported to Tara hospital before being airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital around 11.35am," the QP spokesperson said.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said the patient not only sustained head damage, but also abrasions to his arms and legs, and was suspected to have spinal damage.

"I would assume the patient was transferred (to the PA) because some rural hospitals aren't equipped to handle serious trauma," the spokeswoman said.

"He was transported in a stable condition."

The PA hospital has been contacted for an update on the riders condition
More to come...

crash queensland police head injuries laidley man motorbike accident queensland amblance service serious crash spinal injuries tara queensland western downs community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: Update on Lockyer, Somerset virus patients

        Health West Moreton Health has released details on Lockyer Valley and Somerset coronavirus patients.

        VOTE NOW: 11 best tradies in the Lockyer, Somerset

        VOTE NOW: 11 best tradies in the Lockyer, Somerset

        Opinion We asked who are the best tradies in the region, here’s who you nominated

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        Duo forks out $2000+ for Twin Bridges camping trip

        premium_icon Duo forks out $2000+ for Twin Bridges camping trip

        Crime Despite being asked to move on, this couple ignored police requests.