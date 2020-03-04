Survivor star’s savage parting words

Perth ice cream maker Harry Hills faced his kryptonite during Wednesday's episode of Survivor: All-Stars - the torturous challenge he already endured during last year's Survivor season finale.

Just like last year, contestants had to stand on narrow pedestals, holding onto ropes that were attached to two heavy idols. If they let go of the idols or stepped off the pedestals, they were out.

Once more, the challenge got the better of Harry, and tribemate Brooke was eventually awarded immunity.

RELATED: Survivor star's harsh words about new Bachelor

RELATED: Locky Gilbert's shock elimination from Survivor

The challenge had run so far into the night, host Jonathan LaPaglia then dropped a bombshell: The tribe wouldn't be heading back to camp to strategise, instead going straight to tribal council to boot someone out.

With his vulnerable position in the minority alliance, Harry had a big target on his back - and had perhaps this season's strongest player, David Genat, gunning for him.

Casting his vote for Harry at tribal council, Genat delivered a cold-as-ice message to his rival:

"Harry, can I have your socks? Janine Allis sends her regards …"

David had a savage goodbye for Harry.

Boost Juice CEO Allis, of course, being Harry's biggest rival last season - and a player he had successfully eliminated from the game.

But as LaPaglia prepared to read the votes, Harry suddenly stopped the tribal council. Did he have one more hidden advantage to keep him in the game?

"Jonathan, I've hidden this from lot of people. Before the votes are read, I'd like everyone to know that … I had a banana stash, and I'm giving the rest of it to Brooke for safe keeping. Sorry, I just though that was important information," he said with a smile, and a bunch of bananas in his hand he'd snuck in his bag.

Clearly Harry sensed his number was up. As the votes were read and he was asked to leave the tribal council, he had no hard feelings, even giving David a big hug: "Well played, man - I like it when you play rough."

Harry admitted he was hoping for a miracle.

David wanted him out.

After his elimination, Harry said he'd been "hoping for a crack anywhere in this old Mokuta alliance. I thought my plan had traction - obviously I was wrong. I'd like to be remembered purely as a loveable villain; as an innovator.

"You definitely don't have to be lovey-dovey if you want to win this game."

Survivor: All-Stars continues 7:30pm Monday on Ten.