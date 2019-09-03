Survivor star’s brutally raw deal

Australian Survivor contestant Simon Black scored perhaps the rawest deal this season on Tuesday's episode, clawing his way back into the game - only to be immediately voted out by his tribemates.

Former AFL player Black, 40, was initially sent packing by his tribe at Monday night's tribal council, joining contender Daisy Richardson on 'Exile Beach' - a remote location without any of the basic comforts (shelter, fire) contestants had set up during their 40-odd days in the game.

Daisy had described her first night alone at Exile as the worst night of her life, so was grateful to see Simon join her - but also nervous, given the two would be competing in a challenge to rejoin the game.

Simon beat Daisy in the intense challenge, which involved precariously balancing discs on top of each other using a long pole.

Daisy finally says goodbye to the game for good.

An emotional Daisy said that her three days on Exile Beach had "proved that I can do anything," as she bid a final farewell to the game.

She wouldn't have to wait long to see Simon again: At the very next tribal council, every other member of the tribe voted to eliminate him from the game for good.

Simon Black at Tribal Council.

The sporting legend winced as he discussed his second defeat.

"I haven't competed for a long time, and … I hate losing. Coming back from Exile, I was really hopeful to sway some people's minds and convince them not to vote for me … It didn't go my way," he said.

There are now six contestants left on Australian Survivor, with only eight days of gameplay still to go before one hopeful is crowned sole Survivor and awarded $500,000 cash.

And then there were six, L-R: Pia, Janine, Harry, Abbey, Luke and Baden.

Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Sundays to Tuesdays on Ten.