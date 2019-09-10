Survey reveals strong support for local libraries

AN overwhelming outpour of community support has cemeted the importance of public libraries to the community.

Somerset Libraries have been running a community survey since May, asking for feedback and suggestions from the community to help improve library materials and services.

Almost 90 per cent of the 321 respondents said the libraries at Esk, Kilcoy, Lowood and Toogoolawah were 'vital for enriching the Somerset community'.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said community engagement was vital to helping inform council decisions, and improve services in line with expectations.

"The survey told us our library branches are hubs for learning,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Library facilities were rated 'very good', and while that's something to be proud of, we do have areas of improvement including the possible introduction of new community programs.”

As well as books, the Somerset libraries also offer computer access, storytime meetings for children and families, and tech sessions for seniors.

"We are currently trialling extended hours at Toogoolawah Library based on feedback from our members that the facility needs to be more accessible,” Cr Lehmann said.

"I thank everyone who had their say on the future of Somerset Libraries by taking part in the survey, and congratulate our three competition winners.”

Three library members, including Kilcoy resident Lyn Harmer, and Fernvale's Kaylene Baldacchino won iPad and sphero packs valued at $800 for taking part in the survey.

