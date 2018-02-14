Surprise delivery this Valentine's Day

HEART-WARMING: Gatton Masonic Lodge member Bob Hyam delivers a Valentine's Day carnation and card to Lillian O'Shea at the Gatton Hospital.

HEART-WARMING: Gatton Masonic Lodge member Bob Hyam delivers a Valentine's Day carnation and card to Lillian O'Shea at the Gatton Hospital. Francis Witsenhuysen

LILLIAN O'Shea tried her best to hold back tears as she received her first Valentine's Day gift in nearly 50 years.

The 91-year-old Gatton local was just one of the lucky patients and staff members at Gatton Hospital to be hand-delivered a carnation and card from members of the Gatton Masonic Lodge this morning.

"I lost my husband all those years ago so it was nice to get something on Valentine's Day again,” Mrs O'Shea said.

"I don't get that very often.

"It was a sweet gesture and I'm thankful.”

The surprise gift wasn't the only thing to make Mrs O'Shae's day.

"I get to go home this morning too,” she said.

Gatton Masonic Lodge Master David Green said the Valentine's Day initiative would be the first of many and he planned to include some nursing homes into next year's delivery.

"We did the same at Laidley Hospital this morning too,” he said.

"It's humbling to be able to do something like this for people in hospital today.

"Every female staff member, patient and visitor were all so grateful... in fact there were quite a few ladies with tears in their eyes.”

Gatton Hospital Director of Nursing Deb O'Brien thanked the Gatton Masonic Lodge for their "gorgeous and heart-warming” visit.