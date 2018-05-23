Menu
Login
POSITIVE VIBES: Students stand with artist Pepper Jane and
POSITIVE VIBES: Students stand with artist Pepper Jane and "Chappy Rach”. Voice Photography
News

Surprise concert has students singing over lunch

Dominic Elsome
by
22nd May 2018 12:36 PM

STUDENTS at Lockyer District High school were treated to a lunchtime performance this week as part of Chappy Week celebrations.

Darling Downs artist Pepper Jane performed original and cover songs for students on Monday, and encouraged students to get involved.

"Music is for sharing and opening up and that's what chaplaincy is about,” Ms Jane said.

"I love to encourage kids to sing their own songs.”

Pepper Jane performed original and cover songs for the students.
Pepper Jane performed original and cover songs for the students. Voice Photography

School chaplain Rachael Willey organised the event and said it created a calm and positive atmosphere over the lunch break.

Student Ben McKinlay said the students were thrilled with the surprise event.

"It was amazing! Awesome surprise for school,” he said.

Chappy Week is held annually to celebrate and raise awareness for the work school chaplains undertake within their communities.

chappy week lockyer district high school pepper jane school chaplaincy
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Raids lead to drugs charges

    Raids lead to drugs charges

    News More than 14 kg of cannabis were seized last week as part of Operation Lockyer Harvest

    Young Hawk picked for South West Mustangs side

    Young Hawk picked for South West Mustangs side

    News The youngster is the only player from the junior Hawks picked.

    Hawks swoop on a statement victory

    Hawks swoop on a statement victory

    News With the defending champions in town, Gatton rose to the occasion.

    More calls to Crime Stoppers

    More calls to Crime Stoppers

    News Crime Stoppers winning the fight

    Local Partners