Surprise concert has students singing over lunch

POSITIVE VIBES: Students stand with artist Pepper Jane and "Chappy Rach”. Voice Photography

STUDENTS at Lockyer District High school were treated to a lunchtime performance this week as part of Chappy Week celebrations.

Darling Downs artist Pepper Jane performed original and cover songs for students on Monday, and encouraged students to get involved.

"Music is for sharing and opening up and that's what chaplaincy is about,” Ms Jane said.

"I love to encourage kids to sing their own songs.”

Pepper Jane performed original and cover songs for the students. Voice Photography

School chaplain Rachael Willey organised the event and said it created a calm and positive atmosphere over the lunch break.

Student Ben McKinlay said the students were thrilled with the surprise event.

"It was amazing! Awesome surprise for school,” he said.

Chappy Week is held annually to celebrate and raise awareness for the work school chaplains undertake within their communities.