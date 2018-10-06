Menu
This cheeky 2.5m saltwater crocodile was snapped surfing a wave into shore at Vesteys Beach. Picture: Philip Toonson
Pets & Animals

Surfing saltie snapped catching waves into beach

by Natasha Emeck
6th Oct 2018 2:30 PM

A CHEEKY 2.5m croc has been caught on camera catching waves into Vesteys Beach.

Cullen Bay resident Philp Toonson said he was out for a morning jog when he spotted a confident-looking saltie riding some waves into shore about 6.45am on Wednesday.

"I couldn't help but laugh when I saw him. I mean, I've seen crocs out there before but I've never seen a croc do something like that," he said.

 

This crocodile rocks. Picture: Philip Toonson
"So I made sure to stop and got some pictures of him in action.

"He looked pretty cute in the photo actually, like he was really enjoying himself.

"But I'm sure if you let him get close enough, he wouldn't be so cute anymore.

 

Surf’s up, chewed. Picture: Philip Toonson
"So locals should make sure they don't get too complacent walking around there."

Mr Toonson, who works as a surgeon at Royal Darwin Hospital, said it seemed like the croc had been stalking some dogs near the shore.

"I was just watching about four dogs walking along the beach, that's when I first spotted this croc pop his head up," he said.

 

Never smile at a crocodile ... unless they’re a surfing crocodile. Picture: Philip Toonson
"He was following behind them towards the Darwin Trailer Boat Club then swum back around and rode the waves."

A resident from Fannie Bay, who was also at Vesteys Beach that morning, caught a video of the croc while she was walking her 10-month-old blue heeler Ned.

The video shows Ned running down to the water's edge, close to a 2.5m saltie hidden in the waves.

The owner then managed to coax the dog away.

