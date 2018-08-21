Menu
Login
A surfer has drowned at Avalon beach. Picture: Luke Drew
A surfer has drowned at Avalon beach. Picture: Luke Drew
Breaking

Surfer dies at popular Australian beach

by AAP
21st Aug 2018 1:59 PM

A SURFER is dead after friends pulled him unconscious from waters off a popular Sydney beach.

The 62-year-old local man was pronounced dead on a rock ledge after he became distressed off South Avalon Headland at Avalon Beach before 9am on Tuesday.

He had been with about six surfers, some of whom dragged him from the water. His friends and off-duty surf lifesavers performed CPR for more than 40 minutes, emergency services said.

"It is not clear at this stage if this was due to a medical episode," Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement.

The 62-year-old local man was pronounced dead on a rock ledge. Picture: Luke Drew
The 62-year-old local man was pronounced dead on a rock ledge. Picture: Luke Drew

The Northern Beaches Police Area Command confirmed the man died at the scene.

"The man is yet to be formally identified," a spokesman told The Manly Daily.

"Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command are making inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"A report will be prepared for the Coroner."

 

Locals watch on as emergency services tried to help the man. Picture: Luke Drew
Locals watch on as emergency services tried to help the man. Picture: Luke Drew
surfer sydney

Top Stories

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    News The kids and the young at heart will be kept busy with the mega slide, super swing, cup and saucer, hot rod cars and a clown castle.

    • 21st Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    News Keep the correct rubbish rubbish in the bin

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    News Newly appointed Diamonds coach will attend the All Stars Clinic.

    Furry friend gives veteran purpose in life

    Furry friend gives veteran purpose in life

    News Without the assistance dog Ms O'Donohue wouldn't leave her home.

    Local Partners