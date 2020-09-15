Surf star shaken by carpark brush with alleged stalker

BALI, INDONESIA - MAY 13: Seven-time WSL champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia advances directly to Round 3 of the 2019 Corona Bali Protected after winning Heat 3 of Round 1 at Keramas on May 13, 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)

A MAN banned from coming within 500m of Stephanie Gilmore's work has been charged after allegedly turning up at her surf competition on the weekend.

Police facts tendered in court allege Squires Winter had frightened the surfing legend so much in previous incidents she sought a personal violence order to be protected from him in May of this year.

As part of the order, the 66-year-old is not allowed to contact her, look for her or come within 500m of her home or workplace.

Ms Gilmore, who was competing in the Tweed Coast Pro at Cabarita on Sunday, was surprised when Mr Winter allegedly appeared next to her as she was unloading her surfboard from her car.

The police facts allege Mr Winter said: "Hi, how are you going?" and Ms Gilmore responded "great, thank you".

It is alleged Ms Gilmore then recognised Mr Winter and he made reference to "catching up later", to which she said "no, no we won't. Bye".

It is alleged Mr Winter said: "We are going to catch up later aren't we?" and she said "no" and walked away.

After competing in her heat, Ms Gilmore reported the matter to police and court documents said she appeared visibly shaken.

She said she was frightened and did not feel safe.

Police allegedly found Mr Winter about 50m away from the car park just before 12pm.

Mr Winter, who lives in Glenreagh, allegedly told police he was travelling to Brisbane when he stopped off at Cabarita about 9am and saw Ms Gilmore on his way back from the toilet.

He allegedly admitted to police he said hello and asked when Ms Gilmore was competing."

Mr Winter told police he was a surf coach who had previously "briefly worked with Steph'.

He said his understanding of the PVO was he could not surf within 100m of her.

Mr Winter appeared by videolink in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday from the Tweed Heads Police Station and pleaded not guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order.

During his bail application, the police prosecutor Sergeant Martin said Mr Winter knew he could not have passed through the border to get to Brisbane due to COVID restrictions and therefore his "story didn't make any sense".

Sgt Martin said Mr Winter had a long history of violence and breaching apprehended violence protection orders and there were extreme concerns for the alleged victim's welfare.

He said Mr Winters was not known to Ms Gilmore, they were not friends, they did not have any sort of relationship and had previously tried to get to her through her friends.

Defence solicitor Peter O'Donnell said his client would be willing to follow all the AVO conditions, have no contact with the alleged victim, live out of the area and report to the Coffs Harbour Police at least twice a week and provide a $500 bail surety.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy cited Winters lengthy criminal history, previous breaches of court orders in particular his breaches of AVOs when he denied bail.

He said it was of significant concern the order had been allegedly breached so soon after it was made.

Mr Dunlevy he also took into account the defendant allegedly had to travel a lengthy distance to breach the order which could indicate 'fixated behaviour and some degree of planning'.

The case will return to court on November 2.