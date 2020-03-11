Menu
Crime

Surf lifesaver’s night of drunken mayhem

by Lea Emery
11th Mar 2020 10:46 AM
A GOLD Coast surf lifesaver spat on a nightclub manager and struggled with security after they tried to throw him out for fighting on the dance floor.

The court was told Grant Raymond Harris was on the dance floor at Cocktails Nightclub about 11.30pm on New Year's Eve.

Security tried to throw the 22-year-old out but he struggled, spitting on a manager and trying to push off security guards.

Grant Raymond Harris (right) leaves Southport courthouse with his lawyer Farshad Sarabi, of Hannay Lawyers. Picture: Lea Emery
When Harris finally left, he was shirtless and behaving aggressively which drew the attention of police on foot patrols.

Harris then tried to re-enter Cocktails Nightclub where he was stopped by security and started jostling and pushing those waiting in line.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley sentenced Harris to a $500 good behaviour bond for six months.

"Your behaviour was unacceptable," she said.

"If you have a problem with alcohol it's something that you have to start addressing."

Ms Dooley noted Harris was already giving back to the community with his work as a surf lifesaving volunteer.

Defence lawyer Farshad Sarabi, of Hannay Lawyers, said Harris was attacked by another man on the dance floor and a scuffle ensued.

Grant Raymond Harris leaves Southport courthouse. Picture: Lea Emery.
"Security did use significant force and my client instructs me his arm was placed in a painful position," he said.

"He was struck at some point in the mouth.

"He was intoxicated and he did take an issue with how he was handled."

Mr Sarabi said Harris' reaction was "exacerbated" by the "heavy handed" tactics of security.

The court was told Harris was extremely remorseful for his actions.

"He realises he left a lot of people in a panic that night," Mr Sarabi said.

Harris has been involved in surf lifesaving on the Gold Coast for a number of years where he volunteers and also teaches younger students.

He is also involved in martial arts where he helps educate children.

Harris declined to comment outside of court.

No conviction was recorded.

