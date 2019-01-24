Menu
Login
Maddy Dunn preparing for the Interstate Titles pictured at Surfers Paradise. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
Maddy Dunn preparing for the Interstate Titles pictured at Surfers Paradise. Photograph : Jason O'Brien
Water Sports

Ironwoman Maddy Dunn racing for success

by AMANDA LULHAM
24th Jan 2019 11:09 AM

AN upcoming wedding could see surf lifesaver Maddy Dunn toasting her own success in this season's Nutri-Grain ironwoman series.

Dunn has been handed an unexpected opportunity to vault training mate Georgia Miller and take the overall lead in the ironwoman series when it resumes next week.

In Sydney to polish her preparations at the interstate championships at Newport on Thursday, Dunn has learned her closest rival for the title will be absent for the next round.

Miller will be attending her sister's wedding in the Southern Highlands, opening the way for Dunn to reclaim the series lead she held briefly after winning round one.

"I'd prefer to have her racing but this is a big opening for me,'' said Dunn, a favourite to dominate the interstate ironwoman race for Queensland.

"Both of us had a bad race last round but hopefully I can drop mine. Georgia won't be able to.''

Dunn could vault to the top of the Ironwoman series. Picture by Harive Allison.
Dunn could vault to the top of the Ironwoman series. Picture by Harive Allison.

Dunn and Miller are part of former ironwoman Naomi Flood's formidable squad at Northcliffe which also boasts injured ironwoman Harriet Brown and last round winner Hannah Sculley.

Dunn and Sculley and both racing the ironwoman at the interstates where the NSW team will be bidding to defending the crown they won last season.

After this event Dunn will return to Queensland to taper for the fifth round of the Nutri-Grain series on February 2 at Surfers Paradise.

ironman ironwoman maddy dunn nutri-grain series surf sports
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Salon takes on industry's future hairdressers

    Salon takes on industry's future hairdressers

    News Weddings bring new clients to town

    Lieutenant aims to foster church

    Lieutenant aims to foster church

    News Rhys takes over Salvation Army helm

    Service team helps people live life as they want

    Service team helps people live life as they want

    News Helping people live life to the fullest

    Sam, Noah hit six with state cricket selection

    Sam, Noah hit six with state cricket selection

    Cricket The duo have been selected for the under 15 team