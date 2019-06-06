Support your local economy for Queensland week

SHOPPING local might not always have obvious effects, but the long-term impact is undeniable, according to Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan.

With this year's Queensland Week promotion set to run from June 1 to 9, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, with support from the Gatton Star, is encouraging residents to keep their money here, in the Valley.

Cr Milligan said shopping local was a powerful act, which supported our local businesses.

"Shopping local might mean a teenager now has an after-school job, or maybe it means the local economy is not only stronger but also remains unique,” she said.

Studies have shown there are long-term social and economic benefits for towns and villages that are able to preserve unique businesses with distinctive character.

"Imagine the impact if every local consumer switched just one tenth of their 'imported shopping' to locally available products,” Cr Milligan said.

"It would go a long way to sustaining local jobs and local businesses.”

With a desire to offer a different experience to previous years, the council has secured a V8 Supercars prize to replace the previous State of Origin tickets prize.

One lucky shopper and one lucky business will each be eligible to win two tickets to The Roll Cage at the Ipswich SuperSprint (V8 Supercars) on Sunday, July 28, valued at $650.

The Roll Cage package is hosted and includes lunch and afternoon tea in a casual lounge-style setup, access trackside, as well as corporate car parking.

To enter, shoppers need to spend $10 or more at a participating Lockyer Valley business and complete an entry form.

Cr Milligan said this was just one of the many ways Council supported local business.

"The Lockyer Valley is home to a unique and thriving business community and that is why Council is thrilled to once again support this worthwhile initiative.”

Shop Local in the Lockyer Valley is part of Queensland Week, an annual celebration of the state's culture, heritage, people and industry.

The week-long celebration centres around the state's birthday on June 6 and acknowledges the 'birth' of Queensland as a separate colony in its own right.

This year marks Queensland's 160th birthday.

Since 1981, Queensland's birthday has been officially promoted by the Queensland Government and expanded to include a series of events and celebrations throughout the state.

Cr Milligan said, in celebrating Queensland Week, the community could share a sense of pride in being both an Australian and a Queenslander.

"It is a time to reflect on how lucky we are to be part of such a wonderful lifestyle and everyone is invited to this state-wide party.”

For more contact Council's Economic Development Coordinator, Helen McCraw on (07) 5462 0354, or email regionaldevelopment @lvrc.qld.gov.au