Counselling services are on offer to Somerset residents, following bushfires in the region.
Support services on offer for fire-affected residents

Nathan Greaves
4th Dec 2019 4:00 PM

COUNSELLING support is being offered to Somerset residents following the horrific bushfires experienced in the region.

The initiative of Somerset Regional Council and the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors will be available at Esk and Jimna until Tuesday, December 24.

“If people are experiencing emotional stress or personal hardship after the recent bushfires, help is available,” said Mayor Graeme Lehmann.

“Most people affected by a disaster will recover with the provision of basic support, while others will require extra care.”

Personnel from UnitingCare Queensland will be operating from the Esk Uniting Church from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday, and at the Jimna Community Hall from 9.30am to 4pm on Fridays.

“Staff in Somerset are offering counselling and emotional support, along with advice on accessing further assistance,” Cr Lehmann said.

For more information, call the Somerset Regional Council on 5424 4000.

Gatton Star

