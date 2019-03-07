Support grows for threatened flame tree

SAVE THE TREE: (Back, from left) Bec Johnston, Heather Chatfield, Gayle Pilon, Jessica Passfield, (front) Jasmin Walit and Bodhi and Peita Kermond with the notice put up by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council advising that the Laidley Village Mall flame tree will be removed.

SAVE THE TREE: (Back, from left) Bec Johnston, Heather Chatfield, Gayle Pilon, Jessica Passfield, (front) Jasmin Walit and Bodhi and Peita Kermond with the notice put up by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council advising that the Laidley Village Mall flame tree will be removed. Ebony Graveur

A PETITION circulating through the Laidley community is gaining traction both online and in paper form.

A Laidley business owner said she started the petition in response to council notices that a flame tree in Laidley Village Mall would be removed in just a few weeks.

Only two weeks into circulation, the petitions have gathered more than 360 signatures, a sign petition organiser Bec Johnston said indicated the community was unhappy with council's decision.

"I'm finding people are upset because of how old the tree is and how long it's been here,” she said.

"People are very sentimentally attached to it.

"It's also the only living thing we have in the mall. There are no plants, there is no shade.”

She said people felt council wasn't listening to their views.

"A lot of people feel we don't have that right to be able to speak up and keep our town beautiful,” she said.

The deciduous tree is more than 35 years old and blooms with red flowers in late spring. It can grow to a maximum height of 40m.

Council's decision came following a report on November 8 by independent consulting arborists Tree Test Australia.

The report outlined "possible root invasion to neighbouring foundations”, "branch damage to adjacent gutters and

buildings as the tree grows in size”, and "possible risk and irritation to people nearby due to toxic hairy seeds” as potential risks.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the independent tree specialist was consulted following complaints from members of the public in relation to roots causing pavers to lift in the mall.

"The arborists' report determined if left untreated and, with the tree expected to double in size, the risk for ongoing damage to underground services, buildings and worsening trip hazards would increase so the most prudent course of action is its complete removal,” Cr Milligan said.

"We recognise the tree provided shade and will erect a shade structure in its place.