Support groups urge veterans to seek help

SUPPORT: Laidley RSL Sub Branch president Tom Barton (right) and vice-president Jim Nicholls chat in front of their new premises which is under construction.

THE Senate Inquiry into suicide by veterans and ex-service personnel may have dug up old wounds for those in the region who have served their country.

But local support groups in the area want veterans to know they are there to support them.

Veterans Support Centre Lockyer/Brisbane Valley president Geoff Curl said the group was able to help with issues related to welfare, claims and appeals or to just lend an ear.

"If you're having problems or issues, come in and have a talk,” Mr Curl said.

"We offer our assistance openly and with no charge to the veteran at all.”

The centre's catchment stretches all the way between Ipswich and Toowoomba but the doors are open to ex-service personnel from all over the country.

"We all talk the same, we understand what they're going through and we understand their issues,” he said.

"For them to feel there is no other option it's saddening, it really affects all of us.”

This is the same message shared by the Laidley RSL Sub Branch.

Vice President Jim Nicholls said the group urged those having troubles to seek out the group, whose members were more than willing to come to them.

"The important thing to remember is that you aren't alone and asking for help is not a sign of weakness,” Mr Nicholls said.

"We will come to your house or to your hospital bed if you are anxious about going outside, sick or recovering.”

The Sub Branch can provide a place to link with others with who whom veterans can discuss issues and challenges they may not be able to at home or work.

"If anyone has any concerns or problems or wants information about anything, pop in... we're only too pleased too help,” he said.

The Veterans' Support Centre is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am and can be contacted on 5465 2591.

The Laidley RSL meets every Monday at 9am at the Laidley Cultural Centre.

The Laidley RSL Sub Branch is a keen supporter of the mental health and suicide prevention programs conducted by the Laidley Community Centre and make donations in support of these programs.