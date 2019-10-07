Support group gives battlers 'real life' insight to cancer

BIG HELP: Lockyer Valley Cancer Support Group meet at Killing Time with Coffee in Gatton once a month to support the survivors and the battlers of all cancers.

A LOCKYER Valley cancer support group has changed its name to provide support, advice and a friendly face to chat to for all cancer sufferers.

For those in the Lockyer Valley battling the disease, the Lockyer Valley Cancer Support group is a lifeline, there to "listen and lend their support".

Formed in 2013, the group changed names this year to support all types of cancers.

President Barbara Martin said group was to assist the battlers and survivors of the terrible disease.

"The aim of the Lockyer Valley Cancer Support Group meetings is to provide a face to face, friendly, social gathering and to give support to both men and women with breast cancer, and all cancers," Mrs Martin said.

Several members are currently in treatment, and Mrs Martin said sharing their experiences was an important part of what the group did.

"It is great to have such cancer support groups as these because it is at this time that (battlers) need the support more now than ever in their lives," she said.

"It's great for them to be able to speak face-to-face to a cancer survivor that can provide you with 'their real life insight' to their cancer journey.

"This kind of interchange not only helps the newcomers to the meetings but it also helps to strengthen the resolve of the survivors."

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan reminded Queenslanders about the importance of early detection.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives, and one in 41 will die from the disease.

Early detection remains one of the most important factors in improving survival rates for breast cancer, and Ms McMillan said not enough women were staying vigilant.

"Breast cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed in Queensland women," Ms McMillan said.

"It sounds simple and common sense, but not enough women are doing it- get to know your breasts, and if you notice any changes, make an appointment with your GP straight away.

"So, to the women of Queensland, we urge you to do all you can check you are up to date with your recommended screenings."

The Lockyer Valley Cancer Support group meet on the first Thursday of each month at 'Killing Time with Coffee' in Gatton.

To find out more contact 5462 1786 or 5462 1766.