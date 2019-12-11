Menu
Jon Felton is looking to create a Young Veterans CQ group
Support for ‘young contemporary’ veterans

Sam Reynolds
samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 3:55 PM
WHAT started as a chat with a mate has turned into a grand plan for former New Zealand serviceman Jon Felton.

Mr Felton is looking to start a Young Veterans group in Central Queensland to provide more support for "younger, contemporary veterans".

"I think there's a lot of veterans out there that just want to talk and share their experiences," Mr Felton said.

He said the group would organise activities for veterans and their families.

Barbecues and camping trips were a couple of Mr Felton's ideas.

Planning is still in early stages, and anyone interested in getting involved in the group can email jonfelton@hotmail .com.

