Support flows for Pioneer Village following thefts

POSITIVE: Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum vice-president John Barwell and volunteer Ray Wilson. Mr Barwell said the community support the group had received since thieves targeted the village last year had been overwhelming. Lachlan McIvor

AFTER a series of devastating setbacks, the Laidley Pioneer Village has been overwhelmed by the community response they received as a result.

Late last year, the village was targeted repeatedly by thieves, with $20,000 worth of tools being stolen.

Vice-president John Barwell said the support the village had received since the break-ins had been immense.

"We're very humbled by the generosity of people,” he said.

Members of the community have been reaching into their own pockets to help replace the tools taken during the break-ins, and Mr Barwell said it had restored some faith in humanity.

"We have had individuals come along and donate tools that they no longer require and in some cases we've even got new tools,” he said.

"It's absolutely wonderful that people think of others and put their hand in their pocket to help out.”

One of the donations came from Muscle Car Club of Ipswich, which, after learning of the break-in, donated $500 to the Pioneer Village.

During discussions with the village, the club also decided to bring a rally to the village on January 27, in hopes of raising more funds for the Pioneer Village.

"It's absolutely fantastic that anybody would put their hand in their pocket to the tune of $500 and we're really grateful for that, and we're also very grateful for them to come along to the Pioneer Village so they can see what we've got,” he said.

"It's just going to be so great to welcome these people that have gone out of their way to help us.”

Mr Barwell said the Pioneer Village was excited to give the club a tour of the the facility and show off some of their own vehicles and expected upwards of 80 muscle cars to descend on Laidley for the rally.

"It would be probably one of the biggest collections of any sort of cars, let alone muscle cars, we've seen (here),” he said.