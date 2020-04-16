Support centre to activate emergency relief via social media

STAYING CONNECTED: Linda Roberts, manager at the Lockyer Community Centre, surrounded by the generous donations for the 2019 Food Drive. The centre has closed but staff have implemented new ways to connect with clients. Picture: File

STAYING CONNECTED: Linda Roberts, manager at the Lockyer Community Centre, surrounded by the generous donations for the 2019 Food Drive. The centre has closed but staff have implemented new ways to connect with clients. Picture: File

WITH its plans for 2020 stymied by the coronavirus pandemic, the Lockyer Community Centre has been forced to close its doors and turn to new means of connecting with clients.

“This has provided us with opportunity and need to become more creative and think outside the box a bit to maintain some level of connection with our community,” community development worker Linda Roberts said.

“This is predominantly being done through our Facebook page. We’re doing weekly online competitions offering items such as home cooking activity packs, reading book packs, games etc.”

Engaging with the community online and by phone are some of the strategies the centre has adopted to ensure it can deliver its services with minimal contact.

“We are still able to offer our Emergency Relief program and associated Community Pantry service, however this is now being delivered via phone or FaceTime.”

The centre’s Community Book House now contains not only books and DVDs but also non-perishable food items for people experiencing homelessness or crisis situations.

Most importantly, centre staff have been giving due attention to the more isolated and at-risk members of the community.

“We have delivered several care packs to selected seniors in our community that are in the high-risk category,” Linda said.

“We’re also doing regular phone check-ins with our senior clients that are isolated or have few family supports.”

Many of the centre’s own volunteers were in at-risk categories, which is partly why the centre is closed to the public.

“We had a minimal number of regular volunteer staff that managed our front reception on a daily basis as they are all in the high-risk category due to age and health conditions,” Linda said.

The following Lockyer Community Centre events and activities have been cancelled or postponed until further notice:

Mobile Hub Project.

April School Holiday activities.

Craft activities.

Community Tech Support Project.

Be Connected Community Engagement Project.

35th Birthday and Community Sensory Garden Opening Day in May.

Lockyer Jam Youth Music Project scheduled to commence in April.