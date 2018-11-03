Menu
TOP: Kim Hearn (centre)
Supervisor aims high for future positions

IF YOU have ever bought cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles from Coles, chances are Kimberley Hearn's ideas have been behind the product.

Being creative and working on new ideas is what the Rugby Farm value-adding shed supervisor enjoys.

Ms Hearn was named young supervisor/manager of the year at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, which was also a first for Rugby Farm.

"It's been a big one for me, it's boosted my confidence so much," Ms Hearn said.

"I've noticed a difference in some people's attitudes (at work), and the way they're going about their jobs, even in that short time."

Ms Hearn said she enjoyed seeing her team grow, develop and become better versions of themselves.

